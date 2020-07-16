Uncontested Ramona Attard Officially Elected As Labour Party’s New President

Former One journalist Ramona Attard has officially been elected as Labour Party’s new president, succeeding Daniel Micallef who is currently running for deputy leader.

Attard ran uncontested for the role which was confirmed last night by Labour Party’s National Executive.

Other roles confirmed were Louis Gatt for vice-president, William Lewis for organising secretary and March Vella Bonnici as international secretary.

Attard comes in with a plethora of experience as a journalist and, more recently, having worked in the OPM as communications officer to former prime minister Joseph Muscat

