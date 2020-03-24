UK Travellers In Malta Advised To Return Home Immediately Following COVID-19 Lockdown
Travellers from the UK who are currently in Malta and Gozo are being asked to return home immediately following changes made by the Foreign Office in their global travel advice.
British nationals can return home with Air Malta, with the airline currently running daily flights to Heathrow, according to High Commissioner Stuart Gill.
Important message by #British High Commissioner @BHCStuartGill as @foreignoffice appeals for all #UK residents to return as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/v5EITX8Adt
— UK in Malta ???????????????? (@UKinMalta) March 23, 2020
Just last night, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that The United Kingdom will go into lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to accelerate.
People are being advised to stay at home and should only leave for limited purposes including shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day, medical needs and travelling to and from work.
“If you don’t follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings,” he said.
Air Malta has set up a ‘lifeline schedule’ to facilitate outbound travel for stranded individuals to their home countries, including the UK.
“Selected flights from the outbound only schedule will be available for individuals to book online on www.airmalta.com or through all travel agents and their systems,” the airline said.