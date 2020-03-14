UK Tourists In Self-Quarantine In Malta Will Be Allowed To Travel Back Home Before The End Of The 14-Day Period

د . إAEDSRر . س

UK tourists who travelled to Malta after the announcement of the mandatory self-quarantine yesterday will be allowed to return back home before the end of the 140day period given that they show no signs of COVID-19.

Malta’s government has agreed that UK tourists who arrived after 1pm yesterday will be allowed to return home before the end of the two-week period if you show no signs of the coronavirus, according to the High Commissioner Stuart Gill.

That means that those arriving from the UK after 1pm yesterday won’t be subject to a €1000 fine if they leave quarantine to head to the airport.

Before boarding the plane, passengers will be thermally tested at the airport.

Passengers will also need to contact their tour operator and airlines to make arrangements.

