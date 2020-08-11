UK Holidaymakers Face Possibility Of Quarantine As Industry Expert Suggests Malta Could Be Added To UK’s Red List

A British industry expert has warned that new travel restrictions might be imposed on Malta as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

According to the Daily Mail, more than 500,000 British holidaymakers face a scramble to get home amid fears that Malta, along with France, Holland, Switzerland and Poland, could face a new set of restrictions imposed by the UK government.

“What I will say, and I hope people would expect us to do this, in the context of a global pandemic, we’ve got to keep looking at the data in all the countries to which British people want to travel,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week.

“Where it is necessary to impose restrictions or to impose a quarantine system, we will not hesitate to do so.”

Malta has one of the highest numbers of daily new coronavirus cases per million people in Europe, according to a graph published by the popular British newspaper.