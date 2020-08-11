UK Holidaymakers Face Possibility Of Quarantine As Industry Expert Suggests Malta Could Be Added To UK’s Red List
A British industry expert has warned that new travel restrictions might be imposed on Malta as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
According to the Daily Mail, more than 500,000 British holidaymakers face a scramble to get home amid fears that Malta, along with France, Holland, Switzerland and Poland, could face a new set of restrictions imposed by the UK government.
“What I will say, and I hope people would expect us to do this, in the context of a global pandemic, we’ve got to keep looking at the data in all the countries to which British people want to travel,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week.
“Where it is necessary to impose restrictions or to impose a quarantine system, we will not hesitate to do so.”
Malta has one of the highest numbers of daily new coronavirus cases per million people in Europe, according to a graph published by the popular British newspaper.
There are currently 440 active COVID-19 cases on the island, the highest ever recorded.
Last month, four highly-popular UK festivals had to be cancelled following a rise in COVID-19 cases. However, reports indicate that holidaymakers are still planning on visiting to Malta for vacation, despite the festivals being cancelled.
And earlier today, Malta was removed from Slovenia’s green list which joins Ireland, Latvia, and America who deem the island as high risk.
“A lot of it comes down to these infection rates. Obviously, rising cases mean the risk of quarantine is more likely. No decisions have been made and we are waiting to see how things change over the week,” a Whitehall source told the Daily Mail.
“What we would say to holidaymakers is that they need to be aware there is a risk of quarantine coming in at any time. No holiday is necessarily guaranteed.”