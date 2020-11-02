UK Fashion Consultant To Appear On Today’s Episode Of Lovin Daily At 11.30am

د . إAEDSRر . س

Fashion figure Mikel Rosen will be appearing on today’s episode of Lovin Daily which will be aired an hour and a half later than usual at 11.30am.

Rosen is a consultant in the fashion world and was on the co-founders of the London Fashion Week in the 1980s.

You can watch the live interview at 11.30am on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

Beyond covering the biggest news stories of the weekend, Lovin Daily’s hosts will speak to Rosen to get his take on the Maltese fashion industry.

What would you like to ask Mikel Rosen today? Let us know in the comment section

