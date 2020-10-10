UK-Based Doctor Becomes First Maltese Woman To Be Awarded A Damehood By Queen Elizabeth II

A London-based Maltese doctor has become the first Maltese woman to be awarded a Damehood by Queen Elizabeth II.

Dame Clare Gerada formed part of the Queen’s yearly honours list “for services to general practice” following an illustrious 40-year medical career with a professional interest in mental health and substance abuse.

“It represents a lifetime’s work. I’m proud to have been able to serve my patients, my profession and my community for more than 30 years,” she said in a Twitter post.

Humbled to be awarded DBE. It represents a life times work. I’m proud to have been able to serve my patients, my profession & my community for >30 years. Thanks to my colleagues who’ve worked alongside me. I’m told i’m 1st Maltese woman to receive this award, chuffed. — Clare Gerada (@ClareGerada) October 9, 2020

Dame Gerada is also the first Maltese woman to be awarded the honorific title, something she said she was “chuffed” to find out.

She was born in Nigeria to Maltese parents and emigrated to the UK in 1963. Following in her father’s footsteps, Dame Gerada pursued a career in medicine and qualified as a GP in 1992.

In 2010 she was appointed chairperson of the Council of the Royal College of General Practitioners, becoming the first woman to hold that position in 50 years.

She also established the Practitioner Health Programme to support general practitioners, dentists and other health professionals with mental health and associated issues.

This isn’t the first time the decorated doctor has been named in the Queen’s birthday honours after she was awarded an MBE in 2000 for “services to medicine and drug misusers.”

