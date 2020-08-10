UHM’s Health Workers Will Only Work Emergency Services Over Almost Three-Year Pay Dispute

One of Malta’s leading unions, UHM, has ordered its industrial action within the country’s health sector after a long-standing pay dispute with authorities.

These include audiologists, occupational therapists, dental hygienists, dental technologists, biomedical scientists, physiotherapists, speech-language pathologists, radiographers, and podiatrists.

They will only provide emergency services until the issue is resolved. The members work in a number of government hospitals and health centres.

It’s been almost three years since their collective agreement expired in December 2017. Negotiations have stalled since then. The union says the remuneration does not reflect their current responsibilities.

None of the directives will apply to COVID-19 patients or testing centres.

What do you think of the dispute? Comment below