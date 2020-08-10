د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

UHM’s Health Workers Will Only Work Emergency Services Over Almost Three-Year Pay Dispute

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

One of Malta’s leading unions, UHM, has ordered its industrial action within the country’s health sector after a long-standing pay dispute with authorities.

These include audiologists, occupational therapists, dental hygienists, dental technologists, biomedical scientists, physiotherapists, speech-language pathologists, radiographers, and podiatrists.

They will only provide emergency services until the issue is resolved. The members work in a number of government hospitals and health centres.

It’s been almost three years since their collective agreement expired in December 2017. Negotiations have stalled since then. The union says the remuneration does not reflect their current responsibilities.

None of the directives will apply to COVID-19 patients or testing centres.

What do you think of the dispute? Comment below

READ NEXT: Bosnian Worker Forced To Eat In Bathroom During Her Break, Not Allowed To Drink Water On Shift

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK