Two-Year-Old Maltese Boy Hospitalised Following Luqa Car Accident

Two Maltese people have been taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment following a vehicular accident in Aviation Road, Luqa.

A 31-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay and a two-year-old boy were taken to hospital after the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a nearby wall this morning, a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

The car, a Range Rover, was also damaged in the accident, which happened at around 10:30am.

The condition of the man and the boy are not yet known yet, nor what led to the man losing control of his vehicle.

More details to follow.

