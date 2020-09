A two-year-old girl has been hospitalised after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Venera today.

The incident happened at around 4:30pm in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, in front of the police station of the same locality, TVM reported.

The girl was rushed to Mater Dei hospital right after the incident.

It is as yet unknown what condition she is in, or what led to the incident.

Tag someone who needs to know this