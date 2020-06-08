د . إAEDSRر . س

Two Weeks After Floriana FC Celebrations And No Supporter Has Tested Positive For Virus

Two weeks after the Floriana FC celebrations and no supporter has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed.

Authorities appealed to those who attended the football celebrations to get tested if they displayed symptoms of the virus but it seems that none of those present have been linked to any new COVID-19 cases so far.

On May 25th, Floriana erupted in celebration in the hundreds after a vote on the Malta Football Association Council crowned them winners of this year’s national league.

43 people were issued with fines for breaching a legal noticed that penalised people in groups of more than six.

However, Prime Minister Robert Abela said an amnesty mechanism will be set up for people who received fines for breaking COVID-19 restrictions, insisting that many people who received COVID-19 penalties should not be treated as criminals.

Malta registered one new case of COVID-19 today, and continues to lift restrictions that brought the economy to a standstill. 

