Two Teens Charged With Saviour Gaffarena Murder, Gun Found Hidden Inside A Tree   

Two 18-year-olds, Owen Schembri and Leon Debono, have been charged with murdering Saviour Gaffarena and attempting to murder his cousin Vince Gaffarena, in an incident police suspect is linked to drugs.

The two teenagers were also charged with carrying an unlicensed firearm and breaching the public peace and are pleading not guilty to all the charges.

Saviour Gaffarena, 27, was found dead in a car in Triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija, Mqabba at around 11:30pm on Wednesday and his 17-year-old cousin was found in the car with him with shots to the face and chest.

Police believe the men were shot in Qrendi, close to the Il-Maqluba sinkhole, but that Vince Gaffarena managed to drive away.

In court today, Inspector Kurt Zahra said Schembri and Debono were arrested after Vince Gaffarena named them to the police.

The murder weapon was then found hidden inside a tree in a field in Kirkop.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela are defending Schembri while Gianella de Marco is defending Debono. No bail was requested and the two murder suspects were remanded in custody.

Cover photo: Left: Saviour Gaffarena, Right: Owen Schembri. Photos: Facebook