Two Teens Arrested For Vandalising And Destroying Four Christmas Trees In St Julian’s

Two French youths have been arrested after they were caught vandalising and destroying Christmas decorations in St Julian’s early this morning.

Police were informed that two men were spotted breaking Christmas trees that had been installed in George Borg Olivier Street at around 00:45 am. When officers were dispatched onto the scene, they found the two youths, aged 19 and 21, besides the damaged trees.

In total, four Christmas trees had been vandalised, which police said came in at a “considerable cost”. The trees are under the remit of the St Julian’s local council.