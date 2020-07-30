Two Teenagers Arrested As Prime Suspects In Saviour Gaffarena Murder

An 18-year-old and 19-year-old from Ħal Kirkop have been arrested as the prime suspects in the murder of Saviour Gaffarena last night.

The two suspects were arrested at 2am earlier today.

A 21-year-old woman and 17-year-old male are also currently helping police with the case, said police spokesperson Brandon Pisani at a press conference earlier today.

27-year-old Saviour Gaffarena was fatally shot in the head in Mqabba last night at 11:30pm.

He was accompanied by his 17-year-old cousin Vince Gaffarena who was rushed to hospital after he was shot twice; once in the chest and once in the face.

The 17-year-old underwent surgery and is in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

