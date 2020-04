Two Gozitan roads have been repaired at a cost of €500,000. The repaving works, which were financed by the Gozo Ministry, saw Fatima Street in Nadur and Ġorf Road in Xagħra given much-needed redevelopments after the roads had become problematic for residents. Noting the half a million price tag of the works, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said these were just some of the roads that his ministry was working on fixing.

Camilleri went on to say that two other roads – Gajdoru Road and Kumittiva Street – had been fixed in Xagħra alone.