Two PN MPs Will Hold Crucial Talks With Malta’s President At 3:30pm Over Delia Leadership Crisis

PN MPs Chris Said and Claudette Buttigieg will meet with Malta’s President George Vella at 3:30pm for crunch talks on Adrian Delia’s future as Opposition Leader after he lost a confidence vote but vowed to stay on.

Well-informed sources passed on the details to Lovin Malta, explaining that the chapter on the constitutional crisis could close by this evening or tomorrow morning. Said was the one to present the motion for the confidence vote, while Buttigieg is the nation’s Deputy Speaker.

Sources have been coy on who could be the next Leader of the Opposition. Earlier, Claudio Grech’s name was being touted, but indications seem to suggest that it could Therese Comodini Cachia who could clinch the role.

Vella has been urged by constitutional experts to remove Delia from the role since he has lost the majority support of his parliamentary group.

Malta’s constitution states that if, in the President’s judgement, the Leader of the Opposition has lost the faith of the parliamentary group, he is obliged to remove the person from their role. The constitution, Debono said, supersedes any party statute. This was also reiterated by legal expert Profs Kevin Aquilina.

Vella seemingly agrees. Five months ago, he told Malta Today that he would only act if Delia lost the majority support of MPs.

“As soon as I have concrete proof that there isn’t the support of the majority, this would mean they no longer have faith in the Opposition leader. In that case, his position won’t be tenable,” Vella said in February 2020.

With at least 17 MPs voting against Delia in the secret confidence vote, it is clear he has lost the majority.

Just five months ago, Vella revealed he would be obliged to take action if Delia lost the majority support of the parliamentary group. With 19 out of 30 MPs voting against, it’s clear Delia does not have the backing of his MPs.

“As soon as I have concrete proof that there isn’t the support of the majority, this would mean they no longer have faith in the Opposition leader. In that case, his position won’t be tenable,” Vella said in February 2020.

Delia lost the confidence vote on Tuesday evening. Nineteen members of the parliamentary group (two MEPs) voted against him, with just 10 (11 if Delia is included) backing the leader.

He has vowed to stay on a PN and Opposition Leader until the end of the legislature, insisting that the PN’s paid-up members had elected him to the role of leader. Should Delia stay on, the PN could end up in the anomalous situation of having a separate Party Leader and an Opposition Leader.

Delia has been facing renewed pressure ever since he became subject to a magisterial inquiry over an alleged bribe from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to prevent MEP David Casa’s re-election.

The Times of Malta published WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech, before his arrest but after the reveal that he owned 17 Black, the Dubai based company linked to the offshore Panama accounts of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi and the controversial Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm.

Delia has denied all wrongdoing

Who do you think should be the next Opposition Leader? Comment below