‘Two Of The Best People I Knew’: Heartfelt Tributes Pour In As Malta Wakes Up To Shocking Sliema Double Murder
An outpouring of heartfelt tributes is sweeping social media as Malta wakes up to the shocking news that two men were murdered in a late-night Sliema shooting.
The murder victims have been identified as Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski who were shot dead in their Sliema resident late last night. While the suspect is still at large, friends and family of the victims have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the two men.
World-renowned fashion designer Charles Van Maarschalkerweerd Borg took to Facebook to pay tribute to his two friends.
Dance teacher and YADA Dance Company founder Felix Busuttil offered his condolences to the victim’s family.
Those in the art and entertainment industry were left speechless by the shocking murder and sudden loss of their friends.
Some even described the two men as ‘the best people I knew’.
The two men were murdered in a shooting that took place inside a Sliema home on Locker Street.
On social media, Maciejowski described himself as a “contemporary art dealer and photography art publisher”. Meanwhile, Pandolfino graduated as a doctor who worked in the banking sector. He was also an avid antique collector.
Pandolfino and Maciejowski had been together for years and were reportedly out for supper with their family before the fatal shooting.