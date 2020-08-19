‘Two Of The Best People I Knew’: Heartfelt Tributes Pour In As Malta Wakes Up To Shocking Sliema Double Murder

An outpouring of heartfelt tributes is sweeping social media as Malta wakes up to the shocking news that two men were murdered in a late-night Sliema shooting.

The murder victims have been identified as Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski who were shot dead in their Sliema resident late last night. While the suspect is still at large, friends and family of the victims have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the two men.

World-renowned fashion designer Charles Van Maarschalkerweerd Borg took to Facebook to pay tribute to his two friends.