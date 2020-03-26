Two New COVID-19 Testing Hubs Open In Luxol And Gozo

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the news while also stating that the Ministry ‘will continue to ramp up’ its efforts to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Two new testing hubs for coronavirus opened earlier today in Luxol and Gozo.

“We are reaching over 400 COVID-19 swab tests a day. With the opening as of this morning of two new test hubs in Luxol and Gozo, we will continue to ramp up,” said Fearne.

The former VIP lounge at the Xewkija heliport has been converted into the first coronavirus testing hub in Gozo, said Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

The other hub is operational on Luxol Grounds in Pembroke.

The hubs will be open every day with the Gozo hub operating from 8 am to 2 pm while the Pembroke hub will operate between 8 am and 8 pm.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta reached 129 yesterday after Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed 19 new cases.

