Two New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With No Recoveries
There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Malta with no recoveries since yesterday.
As such, Malta’s total number of active cases rises to 24.
The two new cases were identified following 905 swab tests. Malta has now conducted 75,347 tests overall.
Last Friday, bars, gyms and other non-essential retail stores opened their door for the first time in over two months.
Prime Minister Robert Abela is also expected to announce a new set of economic measures tomorrow to address the incoming economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.