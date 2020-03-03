Two More Contractors Arrested In Connection To Fatal Hamrun Residence Collapse

Police have arrested another two people in connection with the death of Miriam Pace, who lost her life after her home, which neighbours a construction site, collapsed.

The two people have been unnamed by police, but have been identified as contractors on the site.

Earlier today, the Police confirmed that they had taken four people in for interrogation. The four included the site’s architect, Roderick Camillieri, who is also a shareholder in the development. The other three are two unnamed contractors and the site technical officer.

Camilleri had declared that a collapse of nearby buildings as “minimal” in a risk-assessing method statement.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

The site is owned by a development consortium, MCZMC Developers Limited.

The company is made up of Malcolm Mallia, Matthias Mallia, Elton Joseph Caruana, Amanda Muscat, Christopher Zarb, Simon Zarb, and the construction site’s architect Roderick Camilleri.

Mallia is also a council member of the MDA. He has since been suspended from his role.