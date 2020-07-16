Two Months Since Reopening, Maltese Nail Salons Fear The Worst Of COVID-19 Has Yet To Come

It has been over two months since nail salons and hairdressers reopened their doors following a COVID-19 partial lockdown and while many have adjusted to the “new normal”, some fear that the worst has yet to come.

“We’re not back to normal yet but we’re getting there slowly,” Sue Caruana of Beauty Inc. told Lovin Malta.

“Our main issue at the moment is that some people book appointments and then cancel at the last minute or don’t show up. This counts for about 30% of our daily bookings which is crippling.”

The reopening of nail salons came with a set of public health measures that included installing perspex glass between clients and customers, the mandatory wearing of face masks and an appointment system to avoid any walk-ins and unnecessary socialising which could encourage the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The introduction of some measures caused quite a stir amongst local nail salons but, two months on, Beauty Inc. has now adjusted to the new normal.

“We will keep the protocols as in reality they are good for everyday practice. The perspex glass will stay, we’re used to it now,” Sue continued.

Malta has performed incredibly well in its fight against the pandemic and has now reached a historically low number of active cases standing at just four. The government has also rolled out a number of stimulus packages to help keep businesses afloat as well as a €100 government voucher for all residents in an attempt to encourage people to pump money back into the economy.

But for Sue and Beauty Inc., the worst is yet to come…

“I think we have yet to feel the true impact,” she said. “When moratoriums end and tourism numbers drop there will be less spending power.”

“So whilst it hasn’t been good so far, I think the worst is still ahead of us.”

Last April, banks were directed to offer a six-month moratorium on repayments on capital and interests which should help until the fourth quarter of 2020.

However, with tourism inevitably suffering this year as a result of the pandemic, many entrepreneurs are fearing what the future holds for them and whether they’ll be able to see their business through the winter months.

