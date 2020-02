The baby was a passenger in a car driven by a 29-year-old woman from Marsa which collided with another car driven by a 20-year-old man from Ħaż-Żabbar.

A two-month-old baby was involved in a car accident in Marsa earlier today.

The accident happened on Triq Diċembru 13 in Marsa at around 10 am.

The baby and woman were taken to hospital where they were later certified as suffering from slight injuries.

Tag someone from Marsa