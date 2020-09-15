Two Men Spotted Casually Sitting On Top Of Bus In Ħamrun

د . إAEDSRر . س

An official investigation has been launched after images of what seem to be two men casually riding atop a public bus in Ħamrun hit social media.
“Malta Public Transport has launched an investigation into this incident. Safety is our top priority and the company has zero tolerance towards such behaviour,” Tallinja said under the images.
The photos of the two people were first shared by a Maltese driving page, who said: “Expect the unexpected in this country, in its pure sense!”

“This incident is also being reported to the authorities for their investigation.”

MPT has urged anyone with information on this incident to contact them in confidence via their Facebook page.

Have you ever seen anything like this in Malta?

