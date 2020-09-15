Two Men Spotted Casually Sitting On Top Of Bus In Ħamrun

An official investigation has been launched after images of what seem to be two men casually riding atop a public bus in Ħamrun hit social media.

“Malta Public Transport has launched an investigation into this incident. Safety is our top priority and the company has zero tolerance towards such behaviour,” Tallinja said under the images.

The photos of the two people were first shared by a Maltese driving page, who said: “Expect the unexpected in this country, in its pure sense!”