Two Men Rushed To Emergency With Serious Injuries After Collision In Wasteserv’s Magħtab Complex

Two men have been rushed to Mater Dei’s emergency department after a collision within Wasteserv’s Magħtab complex.

Police were called to the scene at 9am after an Isuzu Elf and Mercedes Ateco crashed. The Ateco ended up roughly one storey beneath the street. The other car received extensive damage.

Both drivers were trapped within their vehicles with Civil Protection called to break them out.

One of the men, a 33-year-old Ħaż-Żabbar resident, suffered serious injuries. The condition of the other, a 53-year-old Naxxar resident, is unknown.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke has been appointed to lead the inquiry. Investigations are underway.

