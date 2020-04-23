Two Men Injured After Boat Catches Fire In Ħaż-Żabbar Garage

Two men were hospitalised after a boat caught fire in a garage in Ħaż-Żabbar yesterday afternoon, police have confirmed.

In a statement, police said that the men, a 20-year-old from Ħaż-Żabbar and a 27-year-old from Marsaskala, were injured after a fire broke out in a garage in Triq iż-Żingla, Ħaż-Żabbar, at around 3:45pm.

While the 27-year-old only suffered light injuries, the 20-year-old’s injuries are believed to be more grievous.

Cover photo: Triq iż-Żingla, Ħaż-Żabbar