Two Men Die From COVID-19 In Mater Dei Overnight

Two people have died while testing positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry has announced.

A 66-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 1st October was taken to Mater Dei on the 8th October. He was given care in the ITU in Mater Dei where he died yesterday.

Separately to this case, an 82-year-old man who was taken to Mater Dei on 25th September tested positive for the virus on 26th October. He died yesterday in Mater Dei.

They are Malta’s 58th and 59th COVID-19 related deaths. 

Both patients suffered from chronic health conditions, the ministry said, while wishing condolences to the families involved.

RIP

