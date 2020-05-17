Two Men And One Woman Charged With Starting Devastating Grass Fire At L-Aħrax Tal-Mellieħa

د . إAEDSRر . س

Three people are being charged for starting a grass fire in l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa earlier today.

The grass fire was first reported at 4am this morning. CPD arrived on-site where they managed to control the fire until it stopped burning at 8:30am.

Upon arriving on the scene, police discovered three tents as well as a fire pit – which is the probable cause of the fire.

Police also discovered a mobile phone and were able to track its owner, a 33-year-old man from Floriana, who had been camping at the site illegally along with a 29-year-old woman from Raħal Ġdid and a 29-year-old man from Ħal Safi.

According to a police report, the fire was started by accident, however, the people that were there allegedly left after the fire began spreading in the blink of an eye due to the strong winds in that area.

The three individuals are being taken to court. Investigations are ongoing.

