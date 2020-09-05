Two Marsa Bars Forced To Close After Hygiene Red Flags

Two bars in Marsa were closed after authorities flagged them for food license breaches and hygiene negligence.

Both located on Xatt il-Mottijiet, health inspectors found several red flags, including frozen food stored incorrectly and selling without a license in one of the bars in question. One employee did not have a valid work permit.

The second bar, while possessing a valid licence to operate, also had hygiene issues.

Police explained that charges will be pressed against both store owners. They will also be prosecuting a man who was found cooking outside one of the establishments, against public health laws.

The bars are popular with the migrant community.

The operation was led by the Sanitation Unit together with police, members of the Rapid Intervention Unit and members of the immigration unit.

Photos: CMRU