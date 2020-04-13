Two Maltese Women Will Be Charged With Robbing Old People While Pretending To Be Care Workers

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two women will be charged with a string of thefts on the elderly and care homes across Malta, the police have announced.

Investigations kicked off on 7th April after a robbery on an old people’s home in Msida. A 44-year-old woman was arrested earlier today. Another woman, aged 45, had already been arrested in connection to the crime. Both women will be charged later today.

Police officers uncovered that the two women could be potentially involved with four cases of similar thefts from the elderly.

They have been linked to two separate robberies in Birkkara involving an 81-year-old and a 92-year-old woman, a theft in Santa Venera involving a 77-year-old man, and a robbery in Msida involving an 82-year-old man. The 44-year-old woman is also linked to a robbery involving a 79-year-old Msida resident.

The pair had allegedly told security officers at the residence that they were employees of an agency which supported the elderly. One woman would create a diversion by striking up a conversation with the elderly person while the other would rob the person blind.

