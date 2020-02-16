د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Two Maltese Quarantined As Precautionary Measure After Return From Cruise Feared To Have Carried Coronavirus Cruise

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Two Maltese passengers have been quarantined on their return to the country from a cruise ship believed to have been carrying the coronavirus.

The pair are not showing any signs of respiratory disease and are just being quarantined as a precautionary measure by public health authorities.

Anamaria Magri Pantea and Vincent Magri were two passengers aboard the MS Westerdam, a cruise ship that was stranded at sea because ports were worried about passengers bringing coronavirus to its shores.

The Westerdam departed Hong Kong on February 1st for a two-week voyage but was denied entry in five ports over fears that it may be carrying the coronavirus.

“It was a very unsettling experience,” Anamaria told Lovin Malta.

“Being denied entry into planned ports of call, one after the other, then not being accepted for disembarking by a number of ports, is definitely worrying. Even more when the ship ended up escorted by a military frigate. We just didn’t know what to expect next.”

However, last Thursday, the ship finally arrived at an anchoring point in the port city of Sihanoukville in Cambodia.

READ NEXT: At least 53 Women In Malta Got An Abortion In 2018

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK