Two Maltese Police Squads Investigating TikTok ‘School Bullying’ Video

Malta’s police force have confirmed they have launched an investigation into a viral TikTok video which shows a student slapping another student from behind.

“Kindly note that investigations are being carried out by the Vice squad, assisted by the Cyber Crime Unit,” a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

In the now-deleted video, a student can be seen sneaking up behind another student, shouting something and slapping him in the head. He has said on social media that the two are actually friends and that the person he slapped had actually given him permission to post the video.