Two Maltese Police Squads Investigating TikTok ‘School Bullying’ Video
Malta’s police force have confirmed they have launched an investigation into a viral TikTok video which shows a student slapping another student from behind.
“Kindly note that investigations are being carried out by the Vice squad, assisted by the Cyber Crime Unit,” a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta.
In the now-deleted video, a student can be seen sneaking up behind another student, shouting something and slapping him in the head. He has said on social media that the two are actually friends and that the person he slapped had actually given him permission to post the video.
However, it was met with a flood of criticism online and Education Minister Owen Bonnici asked the director general responsible for national anti-bullying services to intervene.
“Bullying is a very ugly phenomenon,” Bonnici told Lovin Malta.
“When dealing with bullying one needs to see two sides of the coin, firstly why would the person doing the bullying act the way he/she does (what are the root causes?) and secondly helping the person being bullied build confidence in him/herself after this traumatic experience.”
“We need to offer services to both because both persons (the bullier and the bullied) need assistance and expert help to go out of this.”
