Two Injured Fishing Crew Members Rescued By AFM After Receiving Calls For Help

The Armed Forces of Malta conducted two rescue missions over 12 hours where two people needed medical assistance while out at sea were brought to land for treatment.

“Within 12 hours, the Malta Rescue Coordination Centre received separate calls from two different fishing vessels, requesting medical assistance of crew members on board, one of which was suffering from an injury and the other from other medical conditions,” the AFM said in a statement today.

“The AFM’s AW139 helicopter was dispatched for both medical evacuations, bringing the crew members to Air Wing Base, after which they have been taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further attention.”

The current condition of the two crew members, or what led to their injury and condition, is unknown.

