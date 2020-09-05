Two Ħal Far Residents Charged After Attempted Escape To Italy On A Stolen Boat

Two Sudanese men were arraigned in court today after Armed Forces Malta found them trying to escape to Italy on a stolen boat from Birżebbugia.

Prosecution led by Lara Butters explained that the two were caught at 11.30 am yesterday after authorities were notified of a boat was drifting in Maltese waters.

The boat in question matched a reported stolen vessel from Birżebbugia earlier on that day. It began to drift between Malta and Italy after running out of fuel.

The accused, 18 and 23, were both residents of Ħal Far open centre and are awaiting their asylum applications to be processed.

Both pleaded guilty to the offences.