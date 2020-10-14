Two Flamingos Feared Dead After Thieves Scale Għadira Reserve Fence With Wooden Planks

At least two juvenile flamingos are feared stolen or dead after a suspected robbery took place Monday night.

“BirdLife Malta is sad to announce that during the night between 12th and 13th October a person or two entered Għadira Nature Reserve from a secluded area using wooden planks to jump over the fence,” a BirdLife spokesperson said in a statement today.

Footprints were found on islands within the reserve that humans never visit. The robbery comes the recent rehabilitation and release of two out of three juvenile Greater Flamingos.

They have now disappeared, leading BirdLife to believe that they have been either killed or taken away.