Two Eritrean Man Arrested Following Late Night Assault And Robbery In Ħamrun

Two Eritrean men are being held in custody at police headquarters after allegedly assaulting and robbing a couple in Ħamrun last night.

The incident happened at around 2.30am on Triq Joe Sciberras. According to police reports, three men assaulted the couple, a 32-year-old man from Pieta and a 37-year-old woman from Moldova, and fled the scene with an amount of cash.

Police immediately began a search for the aggressors and, shortly afterward, two suspicious men were arrested. They are being held at police headquarters in Floriana.

The couple was taken to Mater Dei hospital where it was later certified that the woman was suffering from grievous injuries while the man was suffering from just minor injuries.

A police investigation into this incident is underway.

