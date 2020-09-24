Two Elderly Home Residents Become Next COVID-19 Victims In Malta

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Malta, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

The two people were both residents in two separate elderly homes in Malta, and passed away while testing positive for COVID-19.

The first case is a 91-year-old man who was diagnosed with the virus on 14th September. He succumbed to the virus late last night. The second case is a 73-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus on 15th September; she also passed away last night.

Both people had underlying health conditions, the Health Ministry said.

While giving condolences to the family, the ministry urged the public to follow official health guidelines.

With these two deaths, Malta has experienced 12 deaths over the last 11 days.

