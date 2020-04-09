Two Days In And Malta’s Mental Health Helpline Is Already Seeing A Surge In Callers

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s only been two days since Malta launched a new 24/7 national helpline dedicated to mental health in relation to the COVID-19 crisis and it has already experienced a surge in callers. 

The helpline, a joint initiative by the health authorities and the Richmond Foundation, aims to offer support to people suffering from mental health issues amid the coronavirus crisis.

“At the moment the helpline was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister live on TV we received a number of calls immediately,” manager of the support line Tracy Zammit told Lovin Malta.

Zammit confirmed that the helpline receives around 35 calls a day, and is expecting them to increase as the days pass.

“People are feeling anxious, scared about the situation, are experiencing loneliness in quarantine or simply call because they wanted answers about the future,” she continued.

Most calls are from the elderly, but young people are also calling regularly, seeking help. Whilst the elderly are concerned about COVID-19 because of their age, young people talk about the impact of the pandemic on employment and their relationships.

If you are experiencing any mental health issues in relation to the COVID-19 crisis, call the national helpline on 1770

