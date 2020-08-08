Two COVID-19 Swabbing Centers Opening In Qormi And Burmarrad To Help Deal With Increased Testing

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two COVID-19 testing centres are being set up in Qormi and Burmarrad, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The new centres will be used to carry out swab tests following a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks which has seen active cases rise to a total of 311. 

Malta currently has four COVID-19 testing centres in Mater Dei, Pembroke, Luqa and Gozo which carry out approximately 2,000 tests per day.

The addition of the two new centres will increase the number of tests to 2,500 per day, Fearne said during a radio interview.

As it stands, Malta has the third-highest testing rate per capita in Europe. However, a spike in COVID-19 cases resulted in a brief backlog of testing with some reporting that they have had to wait up to a week to get tested. 

Yesterday, Fearne announced that 97% of all calls to the national COVID-19 hotline 111 have been answered.

