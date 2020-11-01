Two COVID-19 Patients Die At Mater Dei Overnight

Two new COVID-19 patients have died overnight, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Malta up to 64.

The Health Ministry said the first case was a 91-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 21st October, was admitted to Boffa Hospital three days later and transferred to Mater Dei on 27th October. The Ministry said she was suffering from a chronic health condition.

The second case was an 80-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on 15th October, was admitted to St Thomas Hospital two days later and transferred to Mater Dei on 21st October.

