Two Cars Flip Over Within 24 Hours In Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq And Mġarr

Two vehicles overturned on Maltese roads both today and yesterday in separate incidents.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in either incident and that all parties were attended to following the accidents.

Yesterday, a car flipped over near San Anton School, in the limits of Mġarr. The car overturned on a nearby country road and came to rest on its roof.

While no one was injured, the car received extensive damage, and its windows were smashed in the accident.