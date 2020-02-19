Two Cars Flip Over Within 24 Hours In Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq And Mġarr

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two vehicles overturned on Maltese roads both today and yesterday in separate incidents.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in either incident and that all parties were attended to following the accidents.

Yesterday, a car flipped over near San Anton School, in the limits of Mġarr. The car overturned on a nearby country road and came to rest on its roof.

While no one was injured, the car received extensive damage, and its windows were smashed in the accident.

This morning, at around 10am, another car overturned on a road in Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq.

The vehicle, which was not as damaged as the previous car, came to a rest on its side once again in a side country road.

It is unknown what led to either of these accidents.

Have you seen a car overturn in Malta?

