Two Cars Completely Destroyed In Sudden Fires In Żabbar And Marsascala
Two cars were set on fire in separate incidents that are being investigated by the police.
At around 3:00am Sunday morning, a BMW was completely destroyed in a fire in Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala.
The fire was put out by members of the Civil Protection Department who were called onto the scene, ONE News reports. It is unknown how the fire started, or if it was a targetted attack.
About two hours later, members of the Civil Protection Department were called on again to put out another vehicle on fire in Żabbar.
A Suzuki Jimny had been set on fire on Triq l-Iskola in Żabbar in a separate incident.
Before emergency responders could put the blaze out, another nearby car – a Ford Fiesta – also caught on fire. A nearby home was also damaged before the two cars could be put out.
A medical team from Mater Dei were called onto the scene to treat a number of people who had inhaled smoke from the burning cars. However, they were confirmed to have not been injured.
There has been a slew of incidents where cars were put on fire in the middle of the night in recent years.
Last November, residents had to be evacuated from their Valletta homes after two vehicles caught on fire at 3:30am. And just last month, four vehicles were severely damaged in a Bulebel parking lot.
One car catches on fire every 2.2 days in Malta on average.
In the first 11 months of 2018, 148 cars caught on fire. Of those 148 cars, 60 of them were found to have been put on fire on purpose in targeted arson attacks.
Photos: One News