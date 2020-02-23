Two Cars Completely Destroyed In Sudden Fires In Żabbar And Marsascala

Two cars were set on fire in separate incidents that are being investigated by the police. At around 3:00am Sunday morning, a BMW was completely destroyed in a fire in Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala.

The BMW involved in the incident

The fire was put out by members of the Civil Protection Department who were called onto the scene, ONE News reports. It is unknown how the fire started, or if it was a targetted attack. About two hours later, members of the Civil Protection Department were called on again to put out another vehicle on fire in Żabbar. A Suzuki Jimny had been set on fire on Triq l-Iskola in Żabbar in a separate incident.

The Suzuki Jimny

Before emergency responders could put the blaze out, another nearby car – a Ford Fiesta – also caught on fire. A nearby home was also damaged before the two cars could be put out. A medical team from Mater Dei were called onto the scene to treat a number of people who had inhaled smoke from the burning cars. However, they were confirmed to have not been injured.

A nearby home was damaged in the blaze