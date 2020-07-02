Two Baby Sharks Hatch At Malta National Aquarium

Two small-spotted catshark pups hatched at the Malta National Aquarium at San Pawl il-Baħar earlier this week.

The egg cases, from which these pups hatched, were rescued by local NGO Sharklab Malta from Maltese fish markets. They were removed from females discovered at the markets and brought into the aquarium to be taken care of until they hatch.

After six to nine months of close care, the sharks will be released back into the waters.

More sharks are expected to hatch at the aquarium in the coming weeks. The Malta National Aquarium has released over 300 sharks so far.

