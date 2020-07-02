د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Two Baby Sharks Hatch At Malta National Aquarium

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Two small-spotted catshark pups hatched at the Malta National Aquarium at San Pawl il-Baħar earlier this week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malta National Aquarium (@maltanationalaquarium) on

The egg cases, from which these pups hatched, were rescued by local NGO Sharklab Malta from Maltese fish markets. They were removed from females discovered at the markets and brought into the aquarium to be taken care of until they hatch.

After six to nine months of close care, the sharks will be released back into the waters.

More sharks are expected to hatch at the aquarium in the coming weeks. The Malta National Aquarium has released over 300 sharks so far.

Tag a friend who loves sharks

READ NEXT: People In Malta Urged To Follow Social Distancing And Wear Face Masks Despite Lifting Of Measures

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK