Two Arrested And Charged After Birkirkara Gambling Store Robbery, Including Employee Who Notified Police

Two men have been arrested last Wednesday in connection to cash stolen from a gambling shop in Valley Road, Birkirkara.

The 32-year-old employee said a motorcyclist stole a considerable amount of money at knife-point and escaped.

After a 48-hour investigation by the anti-violent crime squad, the motorcyclist and alleged thief, a 42-year-old man from Gzira, was arrested together with the worker that informed police.

Searches were carried out in garages and private residences in which the Criminal Investigation Department located the motorcycle with a large sum of stolen money hidden in sections of the vehicle.

The men are expected to be arraigned in Court before Magistrate Doreen Clarke.