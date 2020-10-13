Twenty-Three Power Boats Confiscated By Maltese Customs Because They Were Headed For Libya

Malta’s Customs Department has released photos of a number of containers they stopped that held power boats destined for Libya.

The 23 containers each contained one power boat, and were held at the Malta Freeport, with the Malta’s Sanctions Monitoring Board being roped in for assistance via the Strategic Trade and Sanctions Monitoring Unit (STMSU).

“Their movement was considered restricted as contents within were maritime equipment suspected to potentially facilitate illegal migration,” a Customs official said in a statement today.