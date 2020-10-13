د . إAEDSRر . س

Twenty-Three Power Boats Confiscated By Maltese Customs Because They Were Headed For Libya

Malta’s Customs Department has released photos of a number of containers they stopped that held power boats destined for Libya.

The 23 containers each contained one power boat, and were held at the Malta Freeport, with the Malta’s Sanctions Monitoring Board being roped in for assistance via the Strategic Trade and Sanctions Monitoring Unit (STMSU).

“Their movement was considered restricted as contents within were maritime equipment suspected to potentially facilitate illegal migration,” a Customs official said in a statement today.

The boats were withheld following several discussions with the Sanctions Monitoring Board.

The board has prevented the boats from proceeding to their intended destination.

Malta remains on the forefront of an ongoing migration crisis that has seen countless people try to flee their war-torn and famine-stricken countries in search for a better life. Many of these migrants, who come from Africa and the Middle East, pass through Libya on their way to Europe.

