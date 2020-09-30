Twenty-Three New COVID-19 Cases In Malta Alongside 78 Recoveries

Malta has registered 23 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours along with 78 new recoveries.

This means active cases in Malta are currently at 462.

A total of 2,211 swab tests were carried out over the last 24 hours meaning Malta has conducted 253,983 swabs since March.

From the new cases, seven were family members of previously known cases, one was from the St Joseph Home cluster, two were imported, and three cases were related to social gatherings from other positive cases.