Twenty Person Limits And Face Masks: What Funerals In Malta Will Look Like Under New COVID Measures

Friends and families who have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic have been left to grieve without attending a funeral. This has all changed under new measures introduced as part of Malta’s exit strategy from strict restrictions.

With social distancing and PPEs becoming the norm, Malta’s Archdiocese released a list of measures detailing what a funeral will look like. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Where can funerals be held?

A funeral can be held in any church that is larger than 500 square metres with a 20 person limit. To make matters easier, Malta’s Archdiocese published a list of churches which fall under this bracket.

You can find the list for Malta and Gozo below.

Otherwise, the funeral must be held out in the open, whether that’s in cemeteries or on the church parvis.