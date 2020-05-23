Twenty Person Limits And Face Masks: What Funerals In Malta Will Look Like Under New COVID Measures
Friends and families who have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic have been left to grieve without attending a funeral. This has all changed under new measures introduced as part of Malta’s exit strategy from strict restrictions.
With social distancing and PPEs becoming the norm, Malta’s Archdiocese released a list of measures detailing what a funeral will look like. Here’s what you need to know:
1. Where can funerals be held?
A funeral can be held in any church that is larger than 500 square metres with a 20 person limit. To make matters easier, Malta’s Archdiocese published a list of churches which fall under this bracket.
You can find the list for Malta and Gozo below.
Otherwise, the funeral must be held out in the open, whether that’s in cemeteries or on the church parvis.
2. How many people can you be?
A maximum of 20 people can enter the church, no matter the size. A two-metre distance must be maintained and there will be special signs in place to direct people where to sit.
Disinfection of the seats will happen after.
In the case of funerals out in the open, there will be a limit of one person per five square meters. There will be marking on the floor.
3. Are there any exceptions?
Yes. Up to six people from the same household are allowed to sit near each other.
4. Do you need to wear a mask?
Yes. A person must wear either a mask or visor. They will also have their temperature taken upon entering. Those who do not cooperate will be refused entry.
No physical contact is allowed unless you are from the same household.
5. How can you take communion?
For communion, people are asked to stay in their seat. The priest will approach those present while wearing a mask or visor and washing his hands with santiser.
6. And who will be ensuring measures are followed?
The church will provide ushers to guide people and ensure people obey regulations.
