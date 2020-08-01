Twenty-One New COVID-19 Patients Registered In Malta
There are 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta with zero new recoveries.
The majority of today’s cases were contacts of previously reported positive cases, the Saħħa page said. Two of the cases were imported and three cases are immigrants who were already in quarantine.
The majority of the new cases are below the age of 35, whilst one case is 80-years old.
These numbers mean that Malta’s total active cases have risen to 171, now taking into consideration the irregular migrant count.
Malta has introduced a new set of measures in light of the surge in cases, including limiting the number of people who can attend events depending on the size of the venue.
A new set of guidelines was released by the Superintendent for Public Health in a bid to safeguard public health during mass events.
Events with 100 people or more will have to conduct an entire risk assessment. If the risk is deemed to be too high, permits won’t be given.