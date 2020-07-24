Twenty-Four Hours Later And The Bormla Construction Victim Has Not Been Named

It’s been over 24 hours after Malta woke up to the news that a man had been killed while at work on a Bormla construction site… and he has not been publicly named.

Members of the Gambian community spoke to Lovin Malta about their concern and fears with the lack of information being given to them following the untimely death.

With the community as tight-knit as the Maltese-Gambian community, the news that it was a 32-year-old Gambian man who lost his life after a wall fell on him has only raised alarms.

A Gambian man who spoke to Lovin Malta said his roommate had gone to work yesterday morning on a construction site, and never returned.

Since then, his friends have been calling the man’s phone after hearing of the accident yesterday morning; however, the phone has since switched off after not being answered.

Speaking to someone who dealt with the employees on the Bormla site, he said he didn’t know what the man’s name was as the Gambian man had come along with a Maltese worker. And when Lovin Malta asked police to confirm the name, they said they were unable to do so, in line with their guidelines.

For the Gambian community, however, being left without answers has only reraised old fears and more questions about how they are seen, and treated on the island.