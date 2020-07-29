Twelve New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Malta

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta, the Health Ministry confirmed.

This comes after 1,615 swab tests were carried out throughout the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 123,963.

With no recoveries, the total number of active cases rose again to 46.

It was also confirmed that 66 migrants out of a group of 94 tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the total 94 migrants, the tests of 85 of them are currently available.

What do you make of these numbers?