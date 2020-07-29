د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Twelve New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta, the Health Ministry confirmed.

This comes after 1,615 swab tests were carried out throughout the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 123,963.

With no recoveries, the total number of active cases rose again to 46.

It was also confirmed that 66 migrants out of a group of 94 tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the total 94 migrants, the tests of 85 of them are currently available.

What do you make of these numbers?

READ NEXT: 'It Was A Nightmare': Mater Dei Nurse Recounts Traumatic Experience Dealing With Aggressive COVID-19 Patient

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK