Turtle That Washed Up In Armier Has Gone Missing

According to a Nature Trust Malta spokesperson, this can only mean that the turtle carcass was either stolen or washed away by waves.

Nature Trust Malta has claimed that the turtle that washed up at Armier last Sunday has gone missing, after they went to pick it up for examination.

Claims were made on Facebook that the turtle had been picked up for a necropsy.

However, Nature Trust Malta – the only organisation allowed to carry out such an operation – confirmed that they haven’t picked up the turtle and neither has the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

Nature Trust Malta reportedly made various attempts at trying to get more information about the turtle carcass’ whereabouts, however, it was only until a few days after the turtle had washed up that its location was revealed.

It was said that stealing a turtle carcass is a legal offence, being a protected species.

A spokesperson for Nature Trust said that whenever a marine animal washes up, it is of vital importance that they are informed about its location as soon as possible. This would ease the necropsy process and ensure that the animal’s remains are in the right hands.

If you ever come across a washed-up marine animal, call Nature Trust Malta on 99999505 or ERA on 99210404.

Left cover image credits: Lou Jean

What do you make of this?