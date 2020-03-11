Turns Out You Can Kill The Party: Ryan’s Pub Cancels St Patrick’s Day Event

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ryan’s Pub has cancelled their controversial St Patrick’s event.

The cancellation came early Wednesday afternoon following serious backlash after the popular Spinola pub announced this morning that it would go ahead with its long-awaited opening, despite an increase in coronavirus fears.

 

“Due to recent Covid-19 new measurements indoor event is limited to 750 persons therefore entrance is limited to the first 500,” Ryan’s said.

“You can’t kill the Party… This Year St Paddy’s is Coming Back Home to its original Birthplace Ryan’s Pub. Entrance is limited to the first 500 revellers. Doors open at Noon! And with The Biggest DJ Lineup Ever.”

However, since then, the pub has suddenly canceled its event without any explanation. 

Turns out you can stop the party.

